Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) PT Lowered to $134.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $134.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 384.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ESPR. Jefferies Financial Group cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.82.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $27.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,090. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $63.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $771.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The company’s revenue was up 881.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.26) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,291,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

