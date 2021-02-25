Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Shares Up 5.3%

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.48 and last traded at $18.52. 16,299,427 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 772% from the average session volume of 1,868,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price target on Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $320.97 million, a PE ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

