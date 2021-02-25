Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,524 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE EPRT opened at $24.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $26.70.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.45.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

