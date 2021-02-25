Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Essential Utilities worth $13,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 66.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTRG opened at $44.09 on Thursday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,812. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

