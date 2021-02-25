Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 186 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,249 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.4% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,159.53 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.52, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,238.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,206.07.
In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,673 shares of company stock valued at $11,846,726. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
