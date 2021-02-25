Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 186 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,249 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.4% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,159.53 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.52, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,238.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,206.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,673 shares of company stock valued at $11,846,726. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

