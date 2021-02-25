Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

NYSE:ESS opened at $270.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.81 and a 52-week high of $326.59.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. BTIG Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.25.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.