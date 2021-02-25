Eterbase Coin Trading 4.9% Lower This Week (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Eterbase Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Eterbase Coin has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00053025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $334.93 or 0.00708236 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00030823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00035890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00059624 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Profile

Eterbase Coin (CRYPTO:XBASE) is a token. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

