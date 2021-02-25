ETF Series Solutions – Defiance NextGen SPAC IPO ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SPAK)

ETF Series Solutions – Defiance NextGen SPAC IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,882 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 731% compared to the typical volume of 467 call options.

NYSEARCA:SPAK traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.97. 446,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,517. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.71. ETF Series Solutions – Defiance NextGen SPAC IPO ETF has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $35.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ETF Series Solutions – Defiance NextGen SPAC IPO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,292,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ETF Series Solutions – Defiance NextGen SPAC IPO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ETF Series Solutions – Defiance NextGen SPAC IPO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

