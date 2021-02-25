Ether Zero (ETZ) Market Cap Tops $1.11 Million

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 34.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded up 60% against the dollar. One Ether Zero token can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $25,299.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,625.09 or 0.03191321 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00023322 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 105.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Ether Zero Token Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 221,312,614 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,283,201 tokens. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.