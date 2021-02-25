Ethereum Classic Market Cap Reaches $1.29 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.08 or 0.00023406 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $1.29 billion and $1.38 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.21 or 0.03110942 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org

