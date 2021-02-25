Etherparty Market Cap Tops $615,539.97 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Etherparty token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $615,539.97 and approximately $81,711.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00055164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.04 or 0.00738711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00030591 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00036473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00061187 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00041803 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

FUEL is a token. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty

Etherparty Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

