Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EUCRU) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUCRU) rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.05. Approximately 131,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 37,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $853,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,079,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,406,000.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

