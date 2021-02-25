EUNO Hits One Day Volume of $25,964.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. EUNO has a total market cap of $9.27 million and approximately $25,964.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.21 or 0.00872622 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000130 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000035 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,129,316,646 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

