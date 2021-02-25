EUNO Price Down 22.7% Over Last Week (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. EUNO has a total market cap of $5.98 million and approximately $33,884.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.85 or 0.00831731 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000142 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000034 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,129,931,691 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.