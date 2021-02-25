Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 152.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,876,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133,704 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.85% of Euronav worth $15,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Euronav by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Euronav by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Euronav by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 85,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd increased its holdings in Euronav by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 210,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Euronav NV has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%. The company had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently 260.00%.

EURN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Euronav Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

