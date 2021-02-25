Evedo Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.17 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. Evedo has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Evedo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00053049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.67 or 0.00714957 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00030811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00035939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00059515 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.