Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Stock Price Down 9%

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) shares traded down 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.94 and last traded at $19.00. 2,000,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 1,205,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eventbrite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 3.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Eventbrite by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 52,159 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Eventbrite by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,266,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,920,000 after buying an additional 26,714 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Eventbrite by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

