Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Stock Price Down 9%

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) shares traded down 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.94 and last traded at $19.00. 2,000,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 1,205,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eventbrite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 3.12.
Eventbrite Company Profile (NYSE:EB)
Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.
