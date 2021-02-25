EventChain Achieves Market Cap of $908,419.45 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 25th. One EventChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, EventChain has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $908,419.45 and approximately $17,645.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00053025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $334.93 or 0.00708236 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00030823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00035890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00059624 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003670 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain (EVC) is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

