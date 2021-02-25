EventChain Hits Market Capitalization of $908,419.45 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last seven days, EventChain has traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EventChain token can currently be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EventChain has a total market cap of $908,419.45 and $17,645.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About EventChain

EventChain is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

