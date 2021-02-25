Everest Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.56 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last seven days, Everest has traded 47% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Everest coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a total market cap of $52.63 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $229.18 or 0.00486451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00064754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00080036 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00057036 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00072913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.59 or 0.00457606 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

