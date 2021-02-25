Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s previous close.

ES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.15.

Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.56. 8,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,432. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $98.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $0. Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 478.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

