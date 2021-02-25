Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s previous close.
ES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.15.
Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.56. 8,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,432. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $98.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $0. Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 478.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.
Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.