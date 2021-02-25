Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Lowered to $79.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ES. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

ES stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.28. The company had a trading volume of 14,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.12. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $98.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

