Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Lowered to $79.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.59% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ES. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.
ES stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.28. The company had a trading volume of 14,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.12. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $98.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Eversource Energy Company Profile
Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.
