Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.12–0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $10-10.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.4 million.

MRAM traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.63. 277,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $107.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.65. Everspin Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $9.01.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

