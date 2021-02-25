Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) issued an update on its first quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.12–0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $10-10.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.4 million.
MRAM traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.63. 277,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $107.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.65. Everspin Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $9.01.
Everspin Technologies Company Profile
