Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.76

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.76 and traded as low as $0.00. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 13 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVTZF shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Evertz Technologies from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Evertz Technologies from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

