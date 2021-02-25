Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evofem Biosciences stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $341.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.07. Evofem Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $6.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.