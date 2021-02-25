Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will report sales of $1.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $900,000.00. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $1.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 million to $3.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $41.96 million, with estimates ranging from $24.37 million to $62.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.

Shares of EVFM opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.07. Evofem Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $6.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVFM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after buying an additional 2,120,094 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after buying an additional 252,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 200,570 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 283.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 255,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 188,637 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 179,175 shares during the period. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

