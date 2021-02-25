Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Trading Down 5.6%

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) shares were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.60 and last traded at $19.63. Approximately 817,543 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 542,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVH shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.40.
Evolent Health Company Profile (NYSE:EVH)
Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.
