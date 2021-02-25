Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Trading Down 5.6%

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) shares were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.60 and last traded at $19.63. Approximately 817,543 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 542,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVH shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evolent Health by 118.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Evolent Health by 37.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

