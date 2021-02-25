Evotec SE (EVT.F) (ETR:EVT) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Evotec SE (EVT.F) (ETR:EVT) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €31.37 ($36.91) and last traded at €31.50 ($37.06). Approximately 500,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.73 ($37.33).

Several brokerages have commented on EVT. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €32.60 ($38.35).

The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 342.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.35.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

