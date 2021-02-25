EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from EVRAZ’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

EVR traded up GBX 31.20 ($0.41) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 596 ($7.79). 1,415,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,432. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 515.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 411.86. EVRAZ has a 12 month low of GBX 200.60 ($2.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 599.20 ($7.83). The stock has a market cap of £8.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 446.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EVRAZ to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; a range of coking coal blends products; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

