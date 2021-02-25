Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $384.77 Million

Brokerages expect that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will report sales of $384.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $375.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $394.51 million. Exact Sciences posted sales of $347.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.47.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $4,095,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $243,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,087 shares of company stock worth $10,788,778 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXAS opened at $134.82 on Thursday. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

