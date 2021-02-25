Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) PT Set at C$2.35 by Pi Financial

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) has been given a C$2.35 target price by equities research analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 147.37% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of MIN traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.95. 910,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,613. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.61. Excelsior Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.42 and a 1-year high of C$1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$260.70 million and a PE ratio of -17.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.88.

Excelsior Mining Company Profile

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 9,560 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

