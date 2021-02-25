Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) PT Set at C$2.35 by Pi Financial

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) has been given a C$2.35 target price by equities research analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 147.37% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of MIN traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.95. 910,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,613. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.61. Excelsior Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.42 and a 1-year high of C$1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$260.70 million and a PE ratio of -17.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.88.
Excelsior Mining Company Profile
