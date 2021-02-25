ExclusiveCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $4,176.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $881,666.92 and approximately $4,176.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002660 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.23 or 0.00384723 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00030300 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

