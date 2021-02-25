Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EXC. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $39.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733,359. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,773,000 after buying an additional 4,964,983 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,412,000 after buying an additional 1,439,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Exelon by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,029,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,556,000 after purchasing an additional 723,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Exelon by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Exelon by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,828,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,509,000 after purchasing an additional 151,092 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

