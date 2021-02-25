EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.89.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXFO shares. TheStreet upgraded EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXFO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

EXFO stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $258.54 million, a PE ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. EXFO has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.69.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.25 million. EXFO had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. On average, research analysts expect that EXFO will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in EXFO by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EXFO by 686.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 558,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 487,731 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of EXFO during the fourth quarter worth $613,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of EXFO by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of EXFO during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 10.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

