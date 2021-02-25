ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani Sells 972 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $77,108.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $264,406.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ExlService stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.67. The company had a trading volume of 173,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,131. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $89.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,723,000 after acquiring an additional 55,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,447,000 after acquiring an additional 34,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

