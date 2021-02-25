ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) SVP Ajay Ayyappan Sells 308 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $24,433.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,476.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, January 4th, Ajay Ayyappan sold 162 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $13,831.56.

NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,131. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.65.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 283.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

