EXMR FDN (EXMR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $56,556.00

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. EXMR FDN has a total market cap of $114,069.14 and $56,556.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EXMR FDN has traded up 26.4% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR FDN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

