Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $148.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist increased their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.80.

Shares of EXPE traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.06. 41,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,497,198. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $166.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.27 and its 200-day moving average is $115.63.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Expedia Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,018 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,302,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $172,473,000 after buying an additional 40,282 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

