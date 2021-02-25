Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Morgan Stanley

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EXPD. Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.91. 60,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,512. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $98.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.