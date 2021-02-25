Express (NYSE:EXPR) Shares Gap Up to $3.25

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.25, but opened at $3.85. Express shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 346,590 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Express from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $225.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $322.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.59 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Express, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Express by 0.5% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,057,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 29,538 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Express by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,131 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Express by 2.5% in the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,749,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 67,602 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Express in the third quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Express by 20.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,019,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 175,837 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Express (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

