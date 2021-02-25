Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.44

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.44 and last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 17455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.72.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Extended Stay America by 15.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Extended Stay America by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Extended Stay America by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 290,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

