Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings. Extreme Networks posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 192.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Extreme Networks.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The firm had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Extreme Networks’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.10.

EXTR stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 70,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,825. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.13.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,048.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 247,892 shares of company stock worth $1,805,145 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 372,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,683,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 316.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 601,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 456,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 96,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 69,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extreme Networks (EXTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.