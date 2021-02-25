Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 3.0% of Cadence Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $56.01. 2,451,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,828,316. The stock has a market cap of $236.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.82.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.64.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

