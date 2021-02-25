EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.58

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.58 and traded as high as $6.67. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 28,169 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EYEG shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $15.50 to $16.75 in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get EyeGate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 1,531,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $8,007,658.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYEG)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.