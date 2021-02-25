F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.25

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.25 and traded as high as $26.52. F & M Bank shares last traded at $26.51, with a volume of 400 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $85.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.63.

F & M Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMBM)

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

