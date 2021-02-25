Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $323.98.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $17,246,985.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total value of $88,731.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,878.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,474,333 shares of company stock valued at $398,025,307 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after buying an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after buying an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,345,936,000 after purchasing an additional 153,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $262.70. 304,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,131,775. The stock has a market cap of $748.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.36.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

