Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $378.80

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $378.80 and traded as high as $415.07. Fairfax Financial shares last traded at $410.00, with a volume of 16,616 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $378.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $32.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $27.26. Fairfax Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

