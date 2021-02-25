Falcon Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:FCAC) Shares Down 9.6%

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC)’s share price dropped 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $10.89. Approximately 848,966 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,186,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $10,600,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $6,324,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $4,275,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,964,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,162,000.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

