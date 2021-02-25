Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.34

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.34 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 6.56 ($0.09). Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 6.70 ($0.09), with a volume of 530,953 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £64.82 million and a P/E ratio of -66.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.34.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:FOG)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. It holds 30% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

