Falcon Project (FNT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $339,536.00

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $14.83 million and $339,536.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Falcon Project has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One Falcon Project token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $243.81 or 0.00497350 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00066710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00082299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00058163 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.21 or 0.00475733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00072368 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 tokens. The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

Falcon Project Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using U.S. dollars.

